Coloring is universal

W.hile coloring never goes out of style for kids, it’s now a booming business for adults as well. Sales in adult coloring books soared from 1 million to a whopping 12 million in just a few years, and colored pencil sales jumped dramatically also. With Crayola releasing premium coloring kits designed for adults, it’s looking like adult coloring is here to stay. And for good reason: Coloring is not only fun — it may help you stay healthy.

Coloring is universal for all ages, it can ease your mind and boost your mood. Coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress. It calms the brain and helps your body relax. This can improve sleep and fatigue while decreasing body aches, heart rate, respiration, and feelings of depression and anxiety. It can improve motor skills and vision.



SARA BALFOUR is the wellness coordinator for Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.

