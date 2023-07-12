W.hile coloring never goes out of style for kids, it’s now a booming business for adults as well. Sales in adult coloring books soared from 1 million to a whopping 12 million in just a few years, and colored pencil sales jumped dramatically also. With Crayola releasing premium coloring kits designed for adults, it’s looking like adult coloring is here to stay. And for good reason: Coloring is not only fun — it may help you stay healthy.
Coloring is universal for all ages, it can ease your mind and boost your mood. Coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress. It calms the brain and helps your body relax. This can improve sleep and fatigue while decreasing body aches, heart rate, respiration, and feelings of depression and anxiety. It can improve motor skills and vision.
Coloring goes beyond being a fun activity for relaxation. It requires the two hemispheres of the brain to communicate. While logic helps us stay inside the lines, choosing colors generates a creative thought process.
Although coloring isn’t the ultimate cure for stress and anxiety, sitting down for a long coloring session holds great value. As you color, pay attention to your breathing rhythm, ensuring steady, full breaths from your diaphragm, and tune into your heart rate periodically if you can.
Anxious? Get out the crayons. A study of 57 college students shows promising evidence that art therapies such as coloring, painting, drawing and clay modeling, even if done for short periods of time, may reduce anxiousness. And coloring might not only help with situational anxiety, but also with anxiety disorders.
If you have a hard time concentrating, taking a break to color may help you return to your task with fresh focus.
So next time you are looking for something to do, or need to declutter your thoughts, grab a coloring book and improve your health and mind.
SARA BALFOURis the wellness coordinator for Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.