Richard P. Holm , MD is currently living with pancreatic cancer. He is founder of The Prairie Doc® and author of “Life’s Final Season, A Guide for Aging and Dying with Grace” available on Amazon. For free a nd easy access to the entire Prairie Doc® library, visit www.prairiedoc.org.

and follow Prairie Doc® on Facebook, featuring On Call with the Prairie Doc® a medical Q&A show streamed most Thursdays at 7 p.m. central.