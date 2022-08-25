Consider an ergonomic check of your work space

Ergonomics is the study of how to adapt the work space to the person. In other words, the work environment should be adapted to the person, not the other way around. Even a desk environment can be set up for an individual person to position their body in a position that puts the least amount of stress on their body. This can reduce aches and pains on the back, neck and hip. This can make work more efficient and decreases the risk of repetitive trauma disorder. Repetitive disorders are things like carpal tunnel syndrome or “tennis elbow” (tendonitis).
Repetitive stress conditions occur when tendons, muscles, and nerves are placed under stresses and strains that at first seem very slight, but over time can eventually cause wear and tear to the soft tissues of the body.
There are many different aspects of wear and tear and if one can decrease or eliminate any of these aspects, then the risk for this type of injury can also decrease.
Things to consider are: how much force is involved in a job, how long are employees are subjected to that force (not just hours in a day but how much repetition), what kind of rest employees get, and how long employees maintain static postures.
These are also other considerations which relate to the environment, for instance, lighting, vibrations, temperatures, and so on.
Our therapists are trained in assessing ergonomics and analysis of work places to assist with decreasing employee strain which can also decrease injuries. North Dakota WSI has a grant program to address ergonomics with financial assistance available to equipment and education to increase ergonomics of employees.
Please contact Shawn Krause-Roberts or myself at OSPTI for more information.
