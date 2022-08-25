Consider an ergonomic check of your work space
Ergonomics is the study of how to adapt the work space to the person. In other words, the work environment should be adapted to the person, not the other way around. Even a desk environment can be set up for an individual person to position their body in a position that puts the least amount of stress on their body. This can reduce aches and pains on the back, neck and hip. This can make work more efficient and decreases the risk of repetitive trauma disorder. Repetitive disorders are things like carpal tunnel syndrome or “tennis elbow” (tendonitis).

Repetitive stress conditions occur when tendons, muscles, and nerves are placed under stresses and strains that at first seem very slight, but over time can eventually cause wear and tear to the soft tissues of the body.



Desiree Wildeman, MS, OTR/L, is with OSPTI.

