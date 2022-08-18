Customer service is the cornerstone of every business
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Long term care has long been an industry of providing care for senior adults. Historically, that care has been focused on the medical wellbeing of residents and spent little time focusing on the satisfaction or dissatisfaction of its customers.

During this coronavirus pandemic, customer service is crucial with family visits being restricted and families unable to physically interact with their family member in a facility.



Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton, and may be reached at 701-642-6667.

Tags

Load comments