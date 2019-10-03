3D mammograms can reduce callbacks by 40 percent

What is so appealing about 3-dimensional tomosynthesis (3D) screening mammograms? The machine looks the same while boasting increased patient comfort that offers a more detailed view of the breast tissue. Think about it like this, the detail is similar to being able to page through a book and see all the words rather than just looking at the summary on the back cover. 3D mammograms are proven to detect more breast cancers in women of all breast types because of the increased detail received.
With conventional 2D mammograms, women are sometimes called back for additional imaging. Many women know the anxiety this phone call and return visit cause. Statistics show 3D mammograms reduce these callbacks by 40 percent.
A main factor in survival is early detection. Mammograms are one of the most effective tools in detecting breast cancer in its earliest stages when chances of survival are highest. Annual mammograms should begin at age 40. Women with a family history may require screenings earlier.
3D mammograms are often recommended as the primary method for breast cancer screening, but patients can choose between a 2D and 3D mammogram. A mammography technologist will explain the options if there are questions. Many insurance plans cover 3D mammograms just as they do conventional ones. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to check.
If you have not had your mammogram this year and are ready to schedule or if you have any questions, contact CHI St. Francis Mammography at 218-643-0238.
