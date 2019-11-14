As we start to age, we notice our health is not as good as it was when we were in our 20s or 30s. We start to go to the doctor more frequently because a person develops (one or more) illnesses/diseases that can become chronic and life altering.
These illnesses are often called chronic diseases which include, but are not limited to: congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and hypertension. There is a lot of education needed to manage chronic diseases as our diet and exercise regimen may change or have frequent medications changes. Some often think where does one turn for help to manage everything from medications, doctor appointments, changes in conditions, and overall questions regarding your chronic disease?
That is where Richland County Home Health can help. We can assist residents in Richland County manage their chronic diseases with a personalized plan of care by a registered nurse (RN) in conjunction with your doctor or care provider.
A RN from Richland County will educate you on your chronic disease process, complete a health assessment that can include checking your blood pressure, pulse and other vital signs, listening to your heart and lungs, and talking with your doctor when changes start to happen to hopefully avoid a hospitalization due to the chronic disease getting out of control.
Richland County can also assist in setting up and refilling/calling in your medications, drawing lab work, and performing international normalised ratio (INR) testing in your home. If one does have a hard time with showering or feels unsafe getting in and out of the shower, Richland County also offers a home health aide to assist with showering, personal cares, vitals.
Home health is an easy option for people who want to stay home as long as possible and receive the care they need. The biggest misnomer out there is, “I have to be homebound to receive home health,” which is true if Medicare and some private insurances were being billed. There are many other payment options available that do not require a person to be homebound to receive care including, private/self-pay, Medicaid and the Veterans Administration (VA).
Now, I bet you are wondering, how do I get in contact with Richland County Home Health to have help with managing my chronic diseases? It’s easy! Just call 701-642-7735 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and ask for a home health nurse.
You will be able to talk to a RN regarding your health conditions, concerns, and find out what services are available for your personalized care and have a member of the Home Health team deliver compassionate care to your doorstep.
