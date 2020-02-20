Richland County Public Health is calling attention to the health risks and dangers associated with smokeless tobacco use during Through with Chew Week, Feb. 17-21. With Thursday, Feb. 20 designated as the Great American Spit Out. Richland County Health Department will be providing smokeless tobacco users with tools to quit tobacco, educating the community about the ways smokeless tobacco can cause harm, and encouraging young people never to start using these products.
Local assistance to quit smokeless tobacco, any other tobacco product or vaping products is available at Richland County Health Department. Ariel Johnson and Jean Smith are both tobacco treatment specialists who can help those who want to quit by developing a quit plan. The quit plan includes preparing for cravings, coping with withdrawal symptoms, and using FDA-approved medications, which improve the chances of success.
“No form of tobacco is safe and using any tobacco product poses a health risk,” Tessa Johnson with Richland County Health said. "Our goal during Through With Chew Week is to educate North Dakotans on the dangers of smokeless tobacco which includes cancers of the mouth, esophagus, and pancreas, as well as many other health problems like heart disease.”
In 2018, 12 percent of adult males report using smokeless tobacco every day. Richland County Health recognizes the most effective way to quit tobacco is to make a quit plan. Richland County Public Health office assists those wanting to quit tobacco by providing educational materials and tobacco cessation resources.
In addition, the statewide tobacco cessation program, NDQuits, offers free support and coaching.
Reducing the rate of smokeless tobacco use is our top priority because it reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, birth defects and even death. Events like Through With Chew Week and the Great American Spit Out give us the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and take action against tobacco use, the leading cause of preventable death and disease in North Dakota.
For help with quitting smokeless tobacco, visit https://ndquits.health.nd.gov/ or call 701-642-7735.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.