Dry needling used to treat pain, improve function

Dry needling is a technique used by specially-trained therapists to treat muscle, nerve, and joint pain. It involves the insertion of thin, monofilament needles to the area of pain and the surrounding tissues.
Acupuncture uses the same type of needles, but uses a different technique based on eastern medicine philosophies. Dry needling can be used to increase local blood flow to an area of inflammation, decrease tension in tight muscles and reduce pain.
It may seem strange to think of using a needle to reduce pain, but because the needles are so tiny there is usually minimal discomfort with insertion and most people find that they notice a positive difference even after their first treatment!
Dry needling works best in conjunction with other therapy techniques including manual therapy, exercises and postural training to treat underlying causes of pain and dysfunction in order to get the best long-term results. Studies have even shown that people with plantar fasciitis have better long-term improvements with dry needling than they do with a cortisone shot. Some insurance companies do not cover the cost of dry needling, but it is a great option for treatment with minimal risk of side effects.
Some common areas that our therapists at OSPTI treat with dry needing include tension headaches, TMJ (jaw) dysfunction, tendonitis/bursitis, sciatic nerve pain, knee osteoarthritis and plantar fasciitis.
If you have questions on whether dry needling may be beneficial for you, give OSPTI a call and we’d be happy to answer them for you. Our dry needling-trained therapists at our Breckenridge (218-641-7725), Hankinson (701-242-7323), and Fergus Falls (218-998-2980) clinics are ready to help you feel better sooner!
