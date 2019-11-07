Certain types of dry eye can be caused by a loss of eyelid function. The function of the eyelid is to shield the eye from the elements and periodically reset the tear film during the blink. However, if the mechanical action of the eyelid becomes insufficient in some way, the eye will display all the hallmark traits of moderate to severe dry eye.
As we grow older, a loss of stretchability of the lower eyelid can lead to exposure. There can also be a loss nerve functionality of the facial nerve that may cause a lack of upper eyelid closure. Another situation can arise if a patient has an eyelid surgery that goes too far and creates incomplete closure.
An especially problematic version of this is nocturnal lagophthalmos. As the name suggests, nighttime eye exposure causes eye discomfort, especially in the morning. I usually recommend a nighttime ointment or gel preparation to keep the eye protected. A less often used but simple and very effective method is taping the eyelid shut before bedtime.
If things progress, we may suggest a referral to an eyelid specialist for a procedure to reposition the lid. Regardless of the treatment, it is important to be consistent to prevent secondary infection and allow the cornea on the front of the eye to remain clear and healthy.
