It could be your mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, friend, co-worker ... and the list can go on.
At some point in your life, you may know someone who’s been affected by cancer. It is easy to make excuses not to have a mammogram or postpone screenings. As individuals, we get busy taking care of our own loved ones and fail to follow through with these potential lifesaving screens.
The time is now to get screened.
Breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in North Dakota women according to the ND Cancer Coalition. Mammography is the best way to detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage, an average of 1.7 years before the woman can feel the lump.
Who should get screened?
● Women ages 40-44 should talk with their health care provider and together decide when to start getting mammograms.
● Women ages 45-54 should receive annual mammograms
● Women 55 years and older can continue yearly screenings unless determined otherwise by healthcare provider
How can I pay for these screenings?
North Dakota women may be eligible for FREE BREAST AND CERVICAL CANCER SCREENINGS through Women’s Way if they:
● Live in North Dakota
● Are ages 40-64
● Are ages 21-39, have breast symptoms (lump) or at high risk for breast cancer, are due for a Pap test, or need breast or cervical diagnostic procedures
● Have insurance that doesn’t cover Pap tests and/or mammograms or cannot afford to pay their deductible and/or co-payments or do not have insurance
● Meet income guidelines
For more information about Women’s Way and provided services visit health.nd.gov/womens-way or call 701-642-7735 and ask for Jenny Westphal, RN.