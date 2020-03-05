The Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative Coalition created a resource guide to help strengthen early care and education for young children and families. The Southern Valley ECI vision is to make our community the best place for our youngest children to grow, thrive and reach their full potential.
This Early Childhood Resource Guide for Wilkin and Richland Counties is a list of community resources. Our hope is that it will assist professionals and families in locating services for children and their families. It can be found on www.sfcare.org . Once you have reached the homepage, on the top of the page in the gray section, click on the “Our Community” then, “Community Health Needs,” then click on your county Resource Guide.
Research from the Strengthening Families Approach and Child Welfare Information Gateway show, providing the Protective Factor of “concrete support in times of need” reduces the likelihood of child abuse and neglect. Research tells us these protective factors of parent resilience, social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social/ emotional skills of children build family strengths and a family environment that promotes a strong child and youth development.
Meeting basic economic needs like food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare is essential for families to thrive. Likewise, when families have a crisis such as domestic violence, mental illness, or substance abuse, access to services and support provides stability, treatment, and help for the family to move through the crisis.
Please join us from 5-7 p.m. April 16 for the Week of the Young Child Family Fun Night at the Wahpeton Community Center. Make a memory with your child as together you make crafts, play games, and enjoy free snacks and prizes centered around the theme of Laura Numeroff’s books, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie,” “If You Give A Pig a Pancake,” “If You Give a Cat A Cupcake,” “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” series.
