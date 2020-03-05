Sandy Block-Hansen, St. Francis Healthcare Campus, is the Family Footprints Coordinator. A Catholic Health Initiative Mission and Ministry program created to support, inform, and offer resources to parents in the role of parenting. She can be reached at sandrablock-hansen@catholichelath.net or 218-643-0475. If you have questions about the Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative please contact Kristi Maas at 701-899-2258 or kristimaas@yahoo.com.