Hello, sweet sunshine! Isn’t it amazing how being in the sunshine can just brighten your day or what about all the fun water sports on the lake? A priority for all of us should be to protect our skin from the sun not just during the summer but, at all times of the year.
A common myth is that skin cancer is caused by a sunburn. The fact is, you don’t need to get sun burned to develop skin cancer. Over time, the sun causes damage to the skin cells and can cause skin cancer. However, a sunburn puts you at higher risk because the damage to the skin cells is more severe.
Skin self-exams can save lives. By checking your skin monthly, you will become familiar with what is normal for you. Check your skin from head to toe. Don’t forget your scalp, back or between your fingers and toes. If you see something that is new, changing or unusual, get it checked by your doctor right away. When caught and treated early, skin cancers are highly curable and you have the best chance to see changes right away.
What are some of the warning signs we should be looking for during a skin self-exam?
1. A new growth or change in a growth that increases in size and appears a different color or multiple colors.
2. A mole, birthmark, or brown spot that increases in size, thickness, or changes in color/texture or is bigger than a pencil eraser.
3. A growth that bleeds easily, itches all the time or hurts.
4. A sore that does not heal.
Remember these sun safety tips when you are out. Apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF or higher 30 minutes prior to going in the sun and then every two hours or sooner. Avoid being in direct sunlight between the times of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when the UV rays are the most powerful. Wear a hat to cover your face, ears and neck. Wear sunglasses with UV protection to protect your eyes.
Enjoy the sweet sunshine while staying safe!
