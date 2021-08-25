For the most effective use, comfort and posture at a computer workstation, set up of the workstation components need to be adjusted for the person using the computer.
The workstation components consist at least of a chair, monitor, keyboard, mouse, work surface, computer, light, phone, document holders, and wrist rests. The most important considerations in the computer setup include: your body facing the computer monitor, typing with the shoulders relaxed and wrists straight (level or flat), proper seat adjustments for optimal neutral posture, and positioning the mouse close to the keyboard.
A good and proper working position includes:
• Hands, wrists, and forearms are straight, in-line and roughly parallel to the floor.
• Head is level, or bent slightly forward, forward facing, and balanced. Generally it is in-line with the torso.
• Shoulders are relaxed and upper arms hang normally at the side of the body.
• Elbows stay in close to the body and are bent around 90 degrees.
• Feet are fully supported by the floor or a footrest may be used if the desk height is not adjustable.
• Back is fully supported with appropriate lumbar (low back) support when sitting vertical or leaning back slightly.
• Thighs and hips are supported by a well-padded seat and generally parallel to the floor.
• Knees are about the same height as the hips or slightly lower with the feet slightly forward.
The top of the monitor screen should be 2-3 inches above eye level unless wearing bifocals.
The distance of screen from your eyes should be 18-24 inches or an arm’s length.
Some additional reminders and tips include:
• Keyboards should be positioned in a downward tilt to maintain the wrist in a neutral position. A pull-out keyboard tray is an option.
• Document holders should be placed as close to the monitor as comfortably possible and at a similar height.
• Wrist rests can be used to help prevent placing wrists on the hard edge of a desk when resting to minimize carpal tunnel pressure, and prevent your muscles from tiring easily. You should be careful not to plant your wrists on the wrist rest while typing because that adds pressure on the carpal tunnel area. Instead, you should float your fingers over the keys.
Use of the telephone may create additional musculoskeletal stress if held between the ear and (elevated) shoulder. This position puts strain on the neck. A good alternative would be to use a wireless or corded headset.
A well-positioned work set-up can decrease possible strain and aches and pains.
Please call OSPTI at 218-641-7725 with any further questions or concerns or for more information about an individualized ergonomic assessment.
