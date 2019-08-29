“… And a little child shall lead them.”
The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid,and the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them. Isaiah 11:6
At Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton, we learn from people in our community of any and all ages. Lately, it has been the smallest among us showing us the way. Gannon Cribb, 5-year-old grandson of Jodie Cribb of our Business Office, heard about the special cart we use for a family staying with a loved one who is in their last days. It has things like inspirational reading, music CDs and crossword puzzles. On his own, he decided to give three of his own (brand new!) story books to help children during those times. We found just the place for them in the lower shelves of the cart.
Then, there was Grant Brandenburger, 7-year-old grandson of resident Avis Brandenburger’s nephew. He heard from Avis that we had been having Vacation Bible School for our residents. Our VBS program included a mission offering. We were collecting money for flocks of chicks to help give people in need a way to work on supporting themselves. Each chick cost $1, and each family, some in the US and some in other countries, is given 20 chicks as a starter flock.
When Grant heard this, he asked his mother for the baggie that held the money that belonged to him. “I’m going to buy a chicken!” He said. His mom made him wait awhile to make sure he understood. “You won’t get your money back, you know,” she said. Grant was set on putting his quarters in the bucket. “That’s one chicken,” he said as counted out four. He even put an extra quarter in. “That’s a part of another chicken!” he said. His enthusiasm was contagious. Our total (including his contribution) added up to enough to send starter flocks to 14 families in need.
“… And a little child shall lead them.” These are beautiful words from the Bible, part of God’s picture of what life should be in God’s kingdom. The verse promises one day, no one will have to be afraid. No one will be harmed. No one will be hungry. The lion will lie down with the lamb, and so on. And a little child shall lead them. We saw a glimpse of that lately from two children in our midst. They were “God moments” we won’t soon forget.
