Here’s a startling fact: About 3 in 4 American adults don’t get the recommended amount of physical activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even more sobering: Many adults don’t get any activity at all, aside from what they need to make it through the day. And as we age, more and more of us stop moving. Almost 23% of adults between age 18-44 are sedentary. For those 65 and older, it’s around 32%.



Michelle Arnhalt, OTR/L Lead Therapist, Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton

