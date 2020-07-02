Exercise for energy

Exercise can increase energy and help a person feel and perform better in many ways.
Getting adequate exercise can improve sleep patterns. Adequate rest, in turn, can increase energy levels and decrease appetite for some individuals.
Exercise also increases blood flow and circulation. Increased blood flow throughout the body and to the brain can increase alertness. This can also decrease the need or desire to eat or consume caffeine.
Finding a type of exercise that works for you is the ultimate factor in keeping it in your schedule.
Using strength training can also help with your energy level. The more muscle you have on your body, the more fat percentage you can burn during regular activity. Improved muscle tone also improves your posture, and in turn requires less energy and effort to hold you up all day. It will reduce stress and strain on your joints and tendons from repetitive work caused from faulty body mechanics or postures.
It is important to know your body and understand mechanics when starting any exercise program to prevent injury and soreness, which can then decrease your ability to maintain such a program.
Follow up with your physician, physical therapist or trained exercise professional when starting or changing an exercise program, to ensure the optimal results and to let the Exercise Improve Your Energy.
Contact OSPTI’s Training Center and speak with one of our exercise specialists or fitness instructors to help you explore options for exercise, fitness, and strength training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.