It’s time to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. This change in seasons also means it’s time to clean out the plants and rake up the leaves. Before starting, remember that as necessary as fall cleanup is to homeowners, so, too, is safety an essential part of cleanup.
While tackling the challenges of fall yard work, take time to pay special attention to the various sources of injury. Also keep in mind that injury often comes from physical strain as much, if not more, than from accidents.
The following tips may help ensure the results of fall cleanup is only a preparation for winter and not serious injury.
• Remember that leaf blowers blow more than leaves. Dirt and debris get blown around. Getting dirt in the eyes isn’t only uncomfortable, but can be dangerous and scratch the retina in our eyes. Wearing safety glasses is an absolute necessity.
• Use teamwork when using ladders. Ladders, no matter how sturdy, always run the risk of slipping or buckling. Having someone hold ladders when climbing on them is the best practice for safety.
• Cover hands for most projects. Insects live in and under outdoor plants, In addition, plants can harbor disease. For these reasons, wear durable gloves to keep hands safe. Gloves also can prevent blisters, which are painful and can become infected.
• Wear a mask when spraying chemicals. Wear a mask when spraying fertilizer or chemical. Holding your hand across the mouth just won’t do! Also, chemical can affect the eyes, so wear the safety glasses as well.
• Protect skin from the fall elements. From sunburn, to scratches and scrapes, exposed skin is susceptible to the elements during the fall. The sun may not be as hot, but it can still damage the skin. Stay aware and stay covered.
• Make sure feet are protected. Wear slip resistant soles and shoes that protect feet from falling objects. Make sure shoes are comfortable, as most yard work is done standing.
• Think about how you use your body. Bend at the knees not the waist when lifting, avoid lifting too heavy of objects, and alternate your arms and legs to work muscles on both sides of your body. Make sure equipment fits the user, such as using a rake that is the proper height for the person raking.
• Consider loud noise. Always wear hearing protection when working with loud machinery such as lawn mowers and chainsaws. Remember ear damage is cumulative, which means that a single event could lead to ringing in ears, but repeated exposure to loud noises is more likely to lead to permanent hearing loss and damage.
Fall cleanup is a time to get family outside to enjoy the last nice weather of the year. Be sure to adhere to the above tips to help avoid injury and accidents. Let’s make sure the fall remains full of fun memories and not painful, lingering injuries.
