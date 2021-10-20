The Bethel Lutheran Church Quiltmaker’s ministry was visited on Thursday, Oct. 7, by CHI St. Francis Health Family Footprints Coordinator Sandy Block-Hansen. Block-Hansen met with the quilters to share how their creatively crafted handmade quilts are being received in Wilkin and Richland counties, and to share information about primary prevention of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. In preparation for the upcoming winter, Block-Hansen has distributed 26 of the 39 quilts made to families she visits in both Richland and Wilkin counties.
In 2011, CHI St. Francis Health created the Family Footprints program, which is open to all families in Richland and Wilkin counties, to foster children’s healthy development by sharing evidence-based parenting skills with new moms and dads while affirming them as parents as they provide their children with healthy and happy lives.
“The earlier care begins, the greater the opportunity for teaching preventive interventions. Having a support system in place to help new parents adjust to the many changes they experience before, during, and after delivery is essential,” Block-Hansen said. “The program helps calm fears that come with the uncertainty of the unknown.”
In 2020, even though the CHI St. Francis Health OB Unit closed, and the COVID pandemic was active, Family Footprints conducted 447 visits. This reflects the highest total visits since data tracking began for the Family Footprints program in 2013. Eighty percent of parents within this program demonstrated an increase in parenting knowledge and skills through achieving the child’s established developmental milestones benchmarks between 1.5 and 36 months.
The first family connection often begins with Block-Hansen presenting a baby gift bag to parents. It includes baby gift items, such as United Methodist Church of Breckenridge’s handmade crocheted or knit hats and booties, and now through the generosity of Bethel Lutheran Church Quiltmakers, a handmade quilt. A resource packet accompanies the gift bag to connect families to community resources as well as child development.
Family Footprints offers education about topics such as health, nutrition, safe sleep habits, and safe travel. Each visit is tailored personally to each family’s needs.
“The family’s interests and wellbeing guide the next educational topic,” Block-Hansen said. “We intentionally meet parents where they are to ensure high engagement of the family’s needs.”
Block-Hansen also connects families to community resources, such as public health nurses, WIC, counseling and various social service agencies.
Research from the Strengthening Families Approach and Child Welfare Information Gateway shows that providing the Protective Factor of “concrete support in times of need” reduces the likelihood of child abuse and neglect. Research tells us these protective factors of parent resilience, social connections, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social/ emotional skills of children, build family strengths and a family environment that promotes strong child and youth development.
Meeting basic economic needs like food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare are essential for families to thrive. Likewise, when families have a crisis such as domestic violence, mental illness, or substance abuse, access to services and support provides stability, treatment, and help for the family to move through the crisis.
Sandy Block-Hansen, MS, is the CHI St. Francis Health Family Footprints Coordinator. This Catholic Health Initiative Mission and Ministry program was created to support, inform, and offer resources to parents in the role of parenting. She can be reached at Sandra.blockhansen@commonspirit.org or 701-640-3771.
