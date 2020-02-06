February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is not only the number one cause of death in the U.S. but it’s also the number one killer in the world. One of the simplest ways of preventing heart disease is by controlling your blood pressure.
Your blood pressure should read lower than 140/90. Any number higher than 140 or higher than 90 is considered high blood pressure. There are ways to lower blood pressure, including diet, exercise, and medications.
How do I know if I have high blood pressure, you ask? It can be as simple as having your blood pressure checked by a nurse.
Do you have a blood pressure machine at home? When is the last time you had it checked for accuracy? Some of us may have “white coat syndrome,” which is actually a medical diagnosis where your blood pressure is shown to be elevated when you are in a clinical setting.
Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton has a self-monitored blood pressure program to help you with this diagnosis, and you don’t even have to own your own blood pressure machine. We can work with you to get your blood pressure numbers right where they need to be.
Not only do you need to think of those you love this month, but you also need to take care of your heart!
Contact Sanford Health Wahpeton at 701-642-7000 to make an appointment with the nurse.
