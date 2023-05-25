Finding that work-life balance

There are many benefits to finding a balance between work and life. Many find with a good balance they have a happier less stressful environment at work and at home, they feel more rested and energized, have better physical and mental health or they make better decisions in regards to priorities rather than sacrifices. But how does one find the perfect balance?

You’re not alone, if you are one who finds in trying to manage the demands of your job and the other aspects of your life. People are being forced to do more with less, either at your job or within life, in general. With technology at our finger tips, it makes it easier for your employer, friends or even kids to make contact with you at virtually any time, day or night.



Jim Cornelius, is Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton,

