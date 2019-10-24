There are many benefits to finding a balance between work and life. Many people find with a good balance they have a happier, less stressful environment at work and at home. They feel more rested and energized, have better physical and mental health or they make better decisions in regards to priorities rather than sacrifices. But how does one find the perfect balance?
You’re not alone if you are one who is trying to manage the demands of your job and the other aspects of your life. People are being forced to do more with less, either at their job or within life, in general. With technology at our fingertips, it makes it easier for your employer, friends or even kids to make contact with you at virtually any time, day or night.
Here are a few tips to help find that perfect work-life balance:
1. Plan your week and include downtime in your schedule. Make it a point to schedule time with your family or friends. Find activities that help you recharge. With a scheduled activity, it gives you something to look forward to and makes you more determined to manage your time so you don’t have to cancel.
2. Make time for exercise. This may help you get more done by boosting your energy level and your ability to concentrate.
3. Avoid the negatives. Avoid toxic people who can bring you down with their complaining and poor attitudes.
4. Spend some time alone. This lowers stress and increases happiness. Treat yourself to a pedicure, massage or a simple glass of wine.
5. Explore. Plan a vacation with your spouse or friends. Chances are they need to find that same balance as well.
6. Disconnect. Turn off your cell phone/computer. Of course there are always reasons why one can’t completely disconnect but try it, even if for just a few hours a day/night.
7. Don’t be afraid to say no. You can’t manage it all so don’t be afraid to say no to the non-essential things.
8. Find your sense of humor ... have fun. Laugh. Joke around. Play. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned belly laugh.
Don’t assume you have to make big changes to bring more balance into your life. Start small, be realistic and build more of the activities that are important to you into your schedule. Do something that will help you recharge and bring you joy. Remember, there is no top-secret ‘key” to being able to balance everything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.