Five Minnesotans are among nine people from three states whose E. coli O157:H7 infections have been linked primarily to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.
State and national health officials are warning consumers to not eat the salad mix and if they have it in their refrigerators, to throw it out. The advice to consumers, restaurants and retailers is to not eat, serve or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with an identifying code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.
Information about the outbreak and what to do if you have symptoms of E. coli can be found in this food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to investigators from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota cases became ill between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16. Two people were hospitalized. The ill Minnesotans ranged in age from 21 to 91 years. Four are metro area residents, one is from Greater Minnesota.
