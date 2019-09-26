Floating spots in your vision, caused by proteins combining to form clumps in the eye, are generally harmless. However, if you experience new floaters or an increase in them, it is important to get your eyes checked promptly. Most small floating spots are due to activity in the vitreous humor, or the jelly-like sac that fills the back of the eye.
Certain eye diseases can include floater-like symptoms so it is important to report any changes to your eye doctor. New or worsening floaters can be a sign of retinal tear or detachment. This can be accompanied by a small amount of blood in the eye which increases the floaters. There are usually flashes of light seen in the periphery when this kind of eye emergency is occurring. In this case, the patient would need to be seen for a dilated eye evaluation with a possible referral to a retinal specialist for repair.
Normal, non-harmful and long-standing floating spots are often experienced by those with high amounts of nearsightedness. They will see the dark specs when looking at a bright sky or other light-colored backgrounds. Those with chronic back pain often report their floaters to come on with a bout of pain and if the pain goes away or is managed, the floaters will then tend to subside.
