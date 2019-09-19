Why should you have a skin screening? Skin screening is performed to detect skin cancers at earliest stages, especially melanomas which can lead to death if caught late.
Annual screening for general, non-high risk populations is not recommended. It is recommend to have your skin checked at your routine physicals, especially in areas that are hard for you to see, or during self examinations, reporting any concerns to your provider.
Annual screening is recommended for high risk groups: white men over 50 years of age; people of northern European descent with red hair; people whose number of moles is higher than 50; people with one or more atypical moles; anyone with a family history of melanoma; anyone with childhood radiation exposure; anyone with childhood or young adult sun exposure, including at least one blistering sunburn, under the age of 30 and patients whose immunity is suppressed by medical conditions or medications.
Patients with a history of melanoma generally would be checked by their dermatologist every 3- 6 months immediately after diagnosis, progressing to annual checks as determined by their dermatologists.
The majority of moles and birthmarks are normal and are not melanomas. When doing self examinations, a simple tool to use is the “A-B-C-D-Es of melanoma”:
Asymmetry — irregular shape or one half looks different than the other half.
Border irregularities — uneven, jagged or ill-defined edges.
Color — more than one color, such as brown, dark brown, pink, tan, blue-gray, red and white in same region
Diameter — larger than eraser of a pencil, or greater than 6 millimeters
Evolution — look for elevation of color, shape or symptoms including itching or non-healing
If you have a mole or birthmark that you think might be abnormal, see your primary provider to have examined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.