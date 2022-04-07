Shin splints, or medial tibial stress syndrome (MTSS), is a common complaint for many who will be hitting the road or track this spring. This is most noted when there is pain to the front of the lower leg, particularly with running activities. This complaint is bothersome for beginning runners, track and field athletes and experienced runners who have changed their training routine. Whether you are a beginner, getting ready to set a personal best in track and field or just trying to prepare for a summer 5K, we at Essentia Health can help you alleviate the pain associated with MTSS.
So what causes that shin pain that can severely limit the mileage and progress in a training regimen?
Shin splints start to present when micro tears form in the fascia along the tibia. The muscles and fascia — a thin layer of connective tissue that helps with the transfer of forces — respond improperly to the change in demand from the new exercise routine and start to pull on the bone. This causes pain to occur in the region that can limit progress through any training regimen.
Causes
There are a number of presenting factors that can lead to shin splints, including:
Stability issues through the foot and ankle complex
Mobility issues through the arches
Significant increases in running activity
Sometimes, MTSS can stem from an issue with the foot not moving properly and not absorbing the shock from heel strike, or moving too much and not giving a solid base from which to push off. However, in both cases the improper transfer of force leads to the micro-tearing of the fascia along the
tibia.
Treatments
Each cause of MTSS has a different treatment regimen that will help in the recovery effort and get you back in the race. In the office, we will determine if it is a stability or mobility issue and develop strategies to help get you more comfortable and on the road to recovery. If you have a stability issue, strengthening and balancing exercises will be worked into treatment. If the issue is mobility, we will adjust and use myofascial release to free up range of motion. With both presentations we are working to allow the foot to properly dissipate the ground-reactive forces, a fancy way of saying we will help your foot become a better shock absorber.
In the office, we also will go through some gait analysis and give recommendations on running form and mechanics. Everything from stride length to breathing patterns can have a huge impact on training programs and injuries.
If you or someone you know is planning to start a running plan, don’t hesitate to give us a call for an evaluation and management of sports injuries and prevention. We will focus on minimally invasive techniques and get you back on track as quickly as possible.
As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to schedule a visit or consult with Essentia Health chiropractic services at (701) 642-2000.
