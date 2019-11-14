The cornea or the clear window on the front of the eye. It is comprised of several layers of tissue. The outer layer consists of cells that are similar to skin cells only they are clear. The inner layers are called stroma, tough and clear collagen that is a lot like the cartilage in the ear. The innermost layer has a single layer of cells whose job is to maintain the moisture balance of the cornea as a whole. If the moisture level of the cornea is not consistent, blurry vision can develop.
Fuch’s endothelial dystrophy is a medical condition that affects this innermost layer also called the endothelium. The cells start to become larger over time as other cells die off prematurely. The condition causes a dysfunction of the fluid balance system needed to maintain a healthy cornea.
A procedure has been developed that transplants only this layer from a donor cornea with a high degree of success. We are fortunate at our clinic to have an in-house cataract surgeon that also happens to be a corneal specialist. When cataract surgery alone is not able to reestablish clear vision, she can offer this secondary procedure that can be performed at the time of cataract surgery to take care of all of the problems affecting vision.
