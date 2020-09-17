Did you know that influenza (the flu) and COVID-19 both target the lungs? This year we have a triple threat going into flu season — flu, COVID-19 and pneumonia. This could cripple our health system. And worse yet … it could cause you to become critically ill requiring hospitalization and a mechanical ventilator to breathe.
There’s no vaccine for COVID-19 YET … but there is one for influenza and pneumonia. Protect yourself from influenza and pneumonia by talking to your health care provider or Public Health about getting one or both of these vaccines.
Let’s review how vaccines work. Vaccines help your immune system fight infections. When you get a vaccine, it sparks your immune response helping your body fight off and remember the germ so it can attack it if it ever invades your body again. Or an easier analogy – vaccines are to humans like jumper cables are to cars. They recharge (spark and boost) your immune system by giving it a jolt allowing you to “ward off” viruses and bacteria that cause infections like flu or pneumonia which can invade your body.
And now here is the good news — COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon. So get your flu and pneumonia shots to spark/boost your immune system NOW and the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available!
Please visit the Richland County Health Department website or Facebook site to watch for available vaccine clinics or call us at 701-642-7735 with questions.
