Astronauts face a lot of dangers while in orbit, as well as on the trip up and back. In addition to the risk of disaster, their bodies can deteriorate as a result of low gravity as well as other factors.
After many years of space flight, doctors have discovered a variety of low gravity specific eye problems that can develop over a long period of time on the job. The back of the eye and the nerves that connect them to the brain can swell leading to blurred vision that can take weeks to return to normal after the astronaut returns to earth. This swelling and changes in something related to it called intracranial (brain) pressure, are helping doctors study another well known eye ailment – glaucoma.
Glaucoma had traditionally been thought of as an eye pressure-related disease. The modern theory of glaucoma is starting to include not only high eye pressure, but also other factors like the atmospheric pressure of where you live and the pressure inside the brain. The differences between these pressures may be a critical factor when it comes to glaucoma.
These previously unstudied factors may be part of the explanation why some of those with high eye pressures do not develop glaucoma and others with low eye pressures can still have the disease.
