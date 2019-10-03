Essentia Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner Danielle Mullin
Nurse Practitioner Danielle Mullin has joined the Pediatrics Department at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
“Essentia’s reputation within the community speaks for itself. I respect the organization’s presence, philosophy, drive and family-centered approach to health care,” Mullin said.
Mullin earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“A large part of pediatrics is anticipating and preventing pitfalls,” said Mullin. “Children have so many opportunities ahead of them and I want them to achieve them all.”
To schedule an appointment with Danielle Mullin, call 701-642-2000. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors and Providers.”
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets in Wahpeton
The Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a caregiver support group. This group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sienna Court Family Room, 711 14th Ave N., Wahpeton. The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is not required.
Facilitator is Barb Mohs, who may be reached at 701-899-3558.
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
- Develop a support system
- Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions
- Talk through issues and ways of coping
- Share feelings, needs and concerns
- Learn about community resources
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit: alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 for support.
