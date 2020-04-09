It’s important to take care of both your mind and body. It will pay off in many ways, including:
• Allowing you to take charge of your life and feel good about the choices you make
• Gaining energy and feeling more fit
• Improving your physical health
• Gaining a positive outlook and finding enjoyment in your life
• Being a role model for your family and friends
Any lifestyle change is a “work in progress.” Lasting changes take time. So, begin by setting small goals that are easy to add to your daily life and that you can control.
Making healthy choices about your diet are just one of the choices you can do to strive for the best health you can have in all areas of your life.
Whether your meal preparation is for yourself or your family, focus on making smart, healthy meals. Tips for success include:
• Make an effort to have more home cooked meals .This promotes healthy eating and promotes more family time.
• Keep healthy snacks on hand. Have more fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
Have fewer chips and sweets.
• Breakfast helps to “jump start” the day. It provides fuel for an active lifestyle and gives you the energy to think faster and more clearly.
• Play “Put the fork down” at meals. Put your fork down between bites and take turns sharing with others( if able) about your day.
• Balance. Balance what you eat to meet your need for nutrition and enjoyment.
• Variety. Enjoy all foods from food groups(Vegetable, fruits, lean sources of protein, low fat dairy and whole grains.
• Moderation. Focus on feeling comfortable instead of being too full after you eat.
When unhealthy food choices lead to weight gain, some people turn to popular diets to achieve quick weight loss. Diets usually tell you what you should or should not eat. Instead, focus on understanding why you eat in the first place. Are you eating because you are hungry, bored, sad, or angry? Don’t restrict your foods.
Try to balance between good and bad choices.
Make good choices more often and limit the bad foods to small portions once in a while. Hunger signals your body when it needs to be nourished. Let hunger tell you when you need to eat and how much to eat.
True hunger signals:
• Hunger pangs, growling or rumbling in your stomach
• Weakness- loss of energy
• Slight headache or trouble concentrating
• Irritability
False hunger signals:
• Thirst
• Cravings
• Emotions
• External cues( like mealtimes or social events)
Listen to your hunger signals so you can determine when and how much to eat is right for you. Make mindful decisions about eating by paying attention to how you feel.
Don’t use diet “rules” to restrict what, when, and how much to eat.
If you are truly hungry, ask yourself what it is that you want, what your body needs, what you have available ( so you can make a healthy choice) and how much food you need.
Staying positive and motivated can help you live a healthy life. Also, it makes it easier to make healthy food decisions and to stay active.
