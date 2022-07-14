Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is the nation’s most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program. We provide wholesome food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, health care referrals, and more for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants, and children up to 5 years old. WIC serves more than half of all infants born in the U.S. Whether we’re educating families on nutrition and breastfeeding, providing them with free and healthy food, or referring then to outside care and social services, we hope to give them resources, knowledge, and tools they need to be the moms they want to be.

We are not only here for women. We are here for all the parents, caregivers, and moms-to-be who meet certain income requirements.

What are the benefits of WIC?

• Healthy Food

With monthly food benefits, WIC participants can obtain healthy items, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, cheese, cereal and other grains, peanut butter and beans.

• Breastfeeding Support

WIC offers breastfeeding education, lactation support and more. From establishing a milk supply before baby arrives to continuing to breastfeed after returning to work or school, WIC teaches breastfeeding moms everything they need to know.

• Nutrition Education

WIC has nutrition experts who can educate participants on healthy choices. The WIC program includes wholesome food benefits as well as a guidance on how to shop for, prepare, and incorporate nutritious food into their family’s lifestyle.

• Mobile APP

Our mobile apps on Android and iOS allow WIC families to use their mobile devices to scan WIC-approved foods and much more.

• Care Beyond WIC

Families receive referrals to health care, social services, other paraprofessionals like dentists, immunizations services, substance-abuse counselors, domestic-abuse counseling, and more.

Why is WIC important?

Numerous studies show that WIC is effective and helps:

• Reduce premature births

• Reduce low-iron anemia

• Increase access to prenatal care

• Increase pregnant women’s consumption of key nutrients like iron, protein, calcium, Vitamin A and Vitamin C

• Increase immunization rates

• Improve diet quality

Who is eligible?

You may qualify for WIC if:

• You are pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding

• You have an infant or child under five years old

• You are low income

• You are enrolled in other government programs, like foster care, medical assistance. SNAP or TANF

Visit www.signupwic.com to find a WIC near you or call the Richland County WIC program at 701-642-7735 for more information.



Danielle Flack, RD, LRD, is the Richland County WIC Director at Richland County Health Department.

Tags

Load comments