Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is the nation’s most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program. We provide wholesome food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, health care referrals, and more for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants, and children up to 5 years old. WIC serves more than half of all infants born in the U.S. Whether we’re educating families on nutrition and breastfeeding, providing them with free and healthy food, or referring then to outside care and social services, we hope to give them resources, knowledge, and tools they need to be the moms they want to be.
We are not only here for women. We are here for all the parents, caregivers, and moms-to-be who meet certain income requirements.
What are the benefits of WIC?
• Healthy Food
With monthly food benefits, WIC participants can obtain healthy items, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, cheese, cereal and other grains, peanut butter and beans.
• Breastfeeding Support
WIC offers breastfeeding education, lactation support and more. From establishing a milk supply before baby arrives to continuing to breastfeed after returning to work or school, WIC teaches breastfeeding moms everything they need to know.
• Nutrition Education
WIC has nutrition experts who can educate participants on healthy choices. The WIC program includes wholesome food benefits as well as a guidance on how to shop for, prepare, and incorporate nutritious food into their family’s lifestyle.
• Mobile APP
Our mobile apps on Android and iOS allow WIC families to use their mobile devices to scan WIC-approved foods and much more.
• Care Beyond WIC
Families receive referrals to health care, social services, other paraprofessionals like dentists, immunizations services, substance-abuse counselors, domestic-abuse counseling, and more.
Why is WIC important?
Numerous studies show that WIC is effective and helps:
• Reduce premature births
• Reduce low-iron anemia
• Increase access to prenatal care
• Increase pregnant women’s consumption of key nutrients like iron, protein, calcium, Vitamin A and Vitamin C
• Increase immunization rates
• Improve diet quality
Who is eligible?
You may qualify for WIC if:
• You are pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding
• You have an infant or child under five years old
• You are low income
• You are enrolled in other government programs, like foster care, medical assistance. SNAP or TANF
Visit www.signupwic.com to find a WIC near you or call the Richland County WIC program at 701-642-7735 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.