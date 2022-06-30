Heat injury prevention

Summer is just around the corner and finally the weather is starting to warm up. We encourage everyone to get out and be active! That being said, it is important to stay hydrated, protect your skin, and take care of your body. Whether you are outside at the playground or maybe your job requires you to work outside, anyone is at risk for heat-related illness.
Those that are more at risk include:
• Elderly individuals as well as infants
• Those that have preexisting conditions
• If you work outdoors
• If you are overweight
It is very important to stay hydrated and take multiple breaks as heat-related illnesses can escalate quickly. If you are dehydrated, start drinking water in small amounts and make sure to rest.
Signs of dehydration include:
• Increased thirst
• Dry mouth
• Tired and sleepy
• Low volume of urine or more yellow than normal
Another heat-related illness is heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to excessive loss of water and salt, usually due to excessive sweating.
Signs of heat exhaustion include:
• Abdominal cramps
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Dizziness
• Headaches
• Weakness
If you have any of these signs it is important to try and reduce your body temperature by cooling the body from the outside. This includes removing excess clothing or clothing that may be too tight, using a fan or blowing more air on the person, or using a wet cool towel on your body. Cool towels or ice packs can be placed at the neck, groin, or armpits to accelerate cooling.
Here at OSPTI, we value healthy lifestyles and injury prevention. If you have any questions feel free to give us a call at (218) 641-7725 or you can find us on Facebook or our website. www.ospti.net.
