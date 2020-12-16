By all accounts, 2010 has been an incredibly challenging year for us all. Political tensions, racial protests and killings, global disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have stretched us all very thin. As we turn another page on the calendar and look towards the Christmas holiday, many of us are starting to look forward to seeing family and friends in the coming months. However, many senior citizens in our community are facing the holidays with the knowledge they may be alone this year. This breaks my heart!
Following are a few suggestions of ways we all can remember our older loved ones this holiday. Make it a rule to bring Christmas cheer to someone this year!
• Send a handwritten note: Add a personal touch to the note by writing it yourself sending a message of love to your loved one.
• Facetime, Skype or Zoom visits with your seniors will certainly brighten their day.
• Be a virtual volunteer: Many people assume it’s not possible to volunteer at this time. Organizations such as Meals on Wheels still need volunteers weekly to deliver meals to the homebound. Also, local food banks also are accepting volunteers to help organize food donations and more.
• Contact a local nursing home and ask how you can help: The easiest way to figure out where you can be useful is by simply asking, “How can I help?” There are many ways you can help residents feel the joy of the holidays.
• Organize a night of caroling outside the nursing home or outside a senior’s home.
• Order a meal and have it delivered to a senior citizen’s home: For Seniors living alone, cooking can be a struggle and seems too much work for one person. If you want, you could contact a local restaurant, and have a meal delivered, which would help out the restaurant also.
• Offer to run errands for them: This can be as easy as calling them while you’re on the way to the grocery store and simply say,” I’m heading to the grocery, can I do some shopping for you?” Or maybe you are running to the drug store or mall, and can pick up items for them. Small acts of kindness can go a long way!
• Have a routine to help stay connected: Maybe you can plan to call every Sunday, or become a pen pal and write to them weekly. Whatever makes sense for you and your loved one, try to make a plan and stick to it as much as you can.
• Purchase a few little gifts for a “porch drop party” and surprise them. Browse the discount bins or swing by The Dollar Tree on your way home from work. Pick up a few little goodies that will make your loved one smile.
These are just a few things I thought of- ways we could encourage our seniors this holiday season. I’m sure you all can come up with a few more! Let’s end this difficult year by bringing joy and gladness into someone else’s life.
Happy Holidays from us all at BLC-Wahpeton.
