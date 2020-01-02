New Year’s resolutions are a bit like babies. They’re fun to make but are difficult to maintain or to meet the expectations!
In January, one of three Americans will resolve to make themselves better in some way. A much smaller percentage of people actually make good on those resolutions. While about 75 percent of people stick to their goals for at least a week, less than half are still on target six months later.
It’s hard to keep up on the enthusiasm months after you have swept up the confetti, but it’s not impossible. This year, pick one of the following worthy resolutions and stick with it.
Here’s to your good health.
• Lose weight: This is one of the most popular resolutions to commit to. But you can succeed if you don’t expect overnight “success.” You want results “yesterday” and desperation kicks in. Plan for bumps in the road. Use a food journal to keep track of what you eat and have a support system in place. Around week 4-6 … people start with their excuses. That’s why it’s important to have someone to get you through those rough times.
• Stay in touch: Feel like old friends (or family) have fallen by the wayside? It’s good for your health to reconnect. People with strong ties tend to live longer than those who don’t.
• Quit smoking: Fear that you’ve failed too many times? Talk to a smoker and see that multiple attempts are often the path to success. Try different methods to find what works. And think of the cash you’ll save!!
• Cut your stress: A little pressure now and then won’t kill us. In fact, short bouts of stress can give us an energy boost. But, if chronic, it can cause depression, insomnia, obesity, heart disease, and more. Long work hours, little sleep, no exercise, poor diet and not spending time with family or friends can contribute to stress. Relaxation, sleep, socializing and taking vacations are all things we tell ourselves we deserve, but many times we don’t allow ourselves to have.
• Volunteer: Our happiness does increase when we help others. And guess what? Happiness is good for our health. People with a positive outlook are less likely than their gloomy peers to have heart attacks or develop heart disease.
• Go back to school: No matter how old you are, heading back to the classroom can revamp your career, introduce you to new friends and even boost your brainpower. Middle aged adults who go back to school have stronger memories and verbal skills than those who do not. Some studies show that higher education can decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
• Cut back on alcohol: While much has been written on the health benefits of small amounts of alcohol, too much is still a bigger problem. Drinking alcohol in excess affects the brain and can increase the risk of depression, memory loss and even seizures. Chronic heavy drinking boosts your risk of liver and heart disease, strokes, high blood pressure and mental disorientation.
• Get more sleep: We all know that a good night’s rest can do wonders for our mood and appearance. A lack of sleep is linked to a greater risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. And sleep is crucial for strengthening memories. So … take a nap … don’t feel guilty about it.
• Travel: The joys and rewards of a vacation can last a long time after we put away the suitcase! Traveling allows us to tap into life as an adventure. It can make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. It gets you out of a “rut” and it is great for the body and soul.
• Save money: Save money while making healthy lifestyle changes. Ride your bike or walk to work. Cut back on gym memberships and exercise at home. Take stock of what you have in your fridge and make grocery lists. Aimless market shopping can lead to poor choices for your wallet and diet.
Happy 2020 to you all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.