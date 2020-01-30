A stye is a painful bump that forms on the eyelid. This occurs from a bacterial infection of the glands on the edge of the eyelid.

Patients will develop a painful red area in a short period that even hurts to the touch. It will generally drain in about a week. Hot compresses applied to the area can speed this up.

Antibiotics are often given to safeguard against further infection but can also help cure them.

Infection can sometimes occur not only at the site of the bump but also involving the entire eyelid. When this occurs, oral antibiotics are needed to treat the now more serious infection.

Styes sometimes do not resolve quickly. In this situation your body has walled the infectious area off leaving a lump in the eyelid that is no longer painful or red. When the lump reaches this stage a minor procedure is usually necessary to remove it.

Dr. Jace Picken is an optometrist at Prairie Vision Center in Wahpeton.

Tags

Load comments