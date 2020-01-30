A stye is a painful bump that forms on the eyelid. This occurs from a bacterial infection of the glands on the edge of the eyelid.
Patients will develop a painful red area in a short period that even hurts to the touch. It will generally drain in about a week. Hot compresses applied to the area can speed this up.
Antibiotics are often given to safeguard against further infection but can also help cure them.
Infection can sometimes occur not only at the site of the bump but also involving the entire eyelid. When this occurs, oral antibiotics are needed to treat the now more serious infection.
Styes sometimes do not resolve quickly. In this situation your body has walled the infectious area off leaving a lump in the eyelid that is no longer painful or red. When the lump reaches this stage a minor procedure is usually necessary to remove it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.