The holidays can often be filled with opportunities for togetherness, sharing, laughter and memories. They also can bring stress, disappointment and at times, sadness. A person living with dementia may feel a special sense of loss during the holidays because of the changes that a person with dementia has experienced.
As the 2020 holiday season comes to a close, the current COVID-19 pandemic has created circumstances in the delivery of care in long-term care communities. We recognize that the pandemic has forced us to alter our normal routines and that also impacts our holiday traditions.
A holiday is still a holiday whether celebrated at home, at a care facility or through technology. Here are some ways to help celebrate together and from a distance:
• Depending on visiting restrictions, allow 1-2 people to visit at a time; family members could schedule separate visits and spread it out over the holidays.
• Take into consideration the residents cognitive abilities, a family could put together care packages with holiday themed activities, picture albums and treats. Sending packages January- April may be especially important for them to feel the love as outside visits would be hard to do due to weather conditions.
• Families could drop off holiday decorations and staff can help to put up in the resident’s room.
• Staff can assist residents with Zoom visits with family and friends.
• Family members and friends could come and sing holiday carols, going outside window to window, singing.
We know this holiday season is going to be quite different from any holiday season we have celebrated, due to COVID-19, but we as caregivers are going to give it our all to make it as special as we can for the residents we care for and love.
