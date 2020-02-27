Humans blink about 12,000 to 17,000 times per day. The blink is the magic reset button for the surface of our eyes.
The eyelids, in addition to protecting our eyes, help to reestablish the delicate tear film. This film has complex chemical and mechanical properties that allow the eyes to maintain a clear healthy surface. If the surface becomes broken down in any way, from disease or injury, it leads to a broad array of symptoms. Ocular surface disease, which is directly tied to the tear film, is becoming more prevalent, but why?
One of the more surprising reasons may be due to our blinking habits. The amount of electronic screen usage has skyrocketed over the past two decades. Many researchers believe that a decrease in blink rate while looking at a computer screen contributes to having dry eye problems.
It turns out, the action of the blink stimulates many of the vital tear glands in the eyelids to keep producing. A lack of stimulation can lead to these glands slowing down and possibly becoming dormant. So while we once thought using computers only tends to dry our eyes out now, it may also set up future problems brought on by fewer tears being available for the eyes years down the road. The take-home message here is taking breaks, and remember to blink.
