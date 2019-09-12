Nursing homes, or skilled nursing facilities, serve anyone who requires preventive, therapeutic and/or rehabilitative nursing care. Nursing homes provide care for people who do not require hospitalization but who need 24-hour care that they can’t get at home. Along with that, nursing homes provide a wide range of other services.
Residents can receive help with activities of daily living or if ordered by your M.D., participate in physical, speech and/or occupational therapy. Most nursing homes provide two distinct levels of care: one for short-term residents and the other for long-term care.
In the last 12 months, St. Catherine’s Living Center has returned 71 percent of new admissions back to their homes or assisted or independent living.
Long-term residential care most often serves elders suffering from a chronic or terminal illness or cognitive disorder, such as Alzheimer’s. For these residents, the nursing home is more than a facility; it’s their home. Thus, some skilled nursing facilities are designed more like a home with a warm, reassuring environment and sitting areas to help put these residents more at ease.
Moving into a skilled nursing facility for long-term care can be one of the most difficult decisions for you and your loved ones, but it can also provide many benefits. If you’re not sure your loved one needs to move into a nursing home, consider some of these key signs when it’s time to make that decision:
• They require more medical attention throughout the day.
• Your loved one isn’t mobile.
• They’re not eating well.
Signs of food, nutrition and eating problems include:
• Not having food in their home
• Being unable to eat solid foods
• Lack of appetite
• Unexplained weight loss
• They’re not caring for themselves physically.
Good indicators your loved one needs greater care are having difficulty carrying out activities of daily living or other tasks, such as:
• Bathing and other personal hygiene tasks
• Brushing teeth and other oral hygiene tasks
• Brushing hair and other grooming tasks
• Going to the bathroom
• Keeping clothing and bed sheets clean
• Feeding themselves
• Getting dressed
• Getting in and out bed or a chair
• They suffer frequent falls or family notices unusual bruising or sores.
• They experience significant changes in wellness, routines and behavior (i.e. paranoia, poor health or pain, significant confusion, not letting people into , their home, etc.)
If you’re still not sure it’s time to consider a nursing home, it’s a good idea to go through a typical day with your loved one and observe how well they’re managing. You can also ask others if they’ve noticed any type of decline or significant changes you should know about.
Ease the transition into a nursing home by talking with your loved one about skilled nursing options sooner rather than later and always seek their input, especially when it’s time to choose a facility. Please call myself, Social Worker Sarah Floan or Director of Nursing Jill Oliphant to schedule a tour and to further discuss your loved ones needs.
Many older adults and caregivers worry about the cost of medical care. These expenses can use up a significant part of a family’s monthly income, even those who thought they had saved enough.
Paying for long-term care depends on their financial situation and the types of services they require.
If you’re counting on Medicare or Medicaid to pay for your loved one’s nursing home care, coverage under these programs is limited with strict qualifications, but you can learn more by contacting your local Social Security Office.
At $6,000 to $10,000 a month on average, nursing homes are expensive, there’s no doubt about that. You will want to do your homework when looking for a place for your loved one.
National Nursing Home Compare has the best data to help you decide if the facility provides quality care. It’s available at https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html.
To start your search, type your zip code here in the Nursing Home Compare Website to find nursing homes in your area. You’ll see the government’s star ratings for nursing home quality.
Star ratings evaluate the three areas including annual health inspections done by the in-state health department, staffing of registered nurses alone and certified nursing assistants with registered and licensed nurses as a ratio to number of residents; as well as the quality measures that determine the overall quality care provided, such as number of residents that have pressure sores or pain.
You are encouraged to check the five star rating of a facility on this website. They change every month and you may have a five star facility in the Twin-Towns in October!
