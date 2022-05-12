How do I find a nursing home?

Nursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities, serve anyone who requires preventive, therapeutic and/or rehabilitative nursing care. Nursing homes provide residential care for people who don’t require hospitalization but need 24-hour care they can’t get at home. Nursing homes also provide a wide range of other services.
Some residents also receive help with activities of daily living or participate in physical, speech and/or occupational therapy. Most nursing homes provide two distinct levels of care: one for short-term residents and the other for long-term care.
Short-term nursing home care or Transitional Care Units serve patients requiring care following surgery or an acute illness or injury. These residents stay on a temporary basis while they recover from an injury or convalesce following hospitalization. Once they’ve recuperated and met their doctor-ordered health and wellness goals, they transition back to their own homes
Long-term residential care most often serves elders suffering from a chronic or terminal illness or cognitive disorder, such as Alzheimer’s. For these residents, the nursing home is more than a facility; it’s their home. Thus, some skilled nursing facilities are designed more like a home with a warm, reassuring environment and sitting areas to help put these residents more at ease.
Moving into a skilled nursing facility for long-term care can be one of the most difficult decisions for you and your loved ones, but it can also provide many benefits. If you’re not sure your loved one needs to move into a nursing home to receive the care they need, consider some of these key signs it’s time to make that decision
They require more medical attention throughout the day.
Consider a skilled nursing facility if your loved one needs 24-hour medical care and the current living situation doesn’t provide it.
Your loved one isn’t mobile. Look for signs of decreased mobility, such as:
• Newspapers, mail, packages or other outside items aren’t being brought in
• Not showing up for appointments or regular activities they previously enjoyed, such as social or church events
• Inability to tidy up their house
• Inability to manage transfers to or from a bed or wheelchair
• Unsafe or impaired use of transportation, including their own vehicle or public transportation options
They’re not eating well. Signs of food, nutrition and eating problems include:
• Not having food in their home
• Skipping regular meals, including not attending meals at their assisted living facility or other community center
• Being unable to eat solid foods
• Lack of appetite
• Storing or preparing food in unsafe ways
• Unexplained weight loss
They’re not caring for themselves physically.
Good indicators your loved one needs greater care are having difficulty carrying out activities of daily living or other tasks, such as:
• Bathing and other personal hygiene tasks
• Brushing teeth and other oral hygiene tasks
• Brushing hair and other grooming tasks
• Going to the bathroom
• Tending sores or bug bites
• Keeping clothing and bed sheets clean
• Feeding themselves
• Getting dressed
• Getting in and out bed or a chair
They can’t keep up with medication schedules.
• If your loved one often forgets whether they’ve taken their medications or you notice the medication counts aren’t what you would expect, these are signs that doses are being missed or repeated.
They need frequent specialist care.
• One benefit of skilled nursing facilities is the easy access to specialists, such as wound-care specialists, social workers and physical therapists. Family members might find it difficult to take them to see these specialists regularly
• They suffer frequent falls.
• When you notice unusual and frequent bruises, fractures, sores or broken bones, it might be time to make the move.
They experience significant changes in wellness, routines and behavior.
Often the trigger for a higher level of care is a series of small things, including:
• Refusing to let anyone into their home
• Paranoia or delusions
• Ongoing poor health or pain
• Significant confusion or disorientation
If you’re still not sure it’s time to consider a nursing home, it’s a good idea to go through a typical day with your loved one and observe how well they’re managing. You can also ask others if they’ve noticed any type of decline or significant changes you should know about.
Ease the transition into a nursing home by talking with your loved one about skilled nursing options sooner rather than later and always seek their input, especially when it’s time to choose a facility. Once your loved one moves into a facility, stay involved and in touch through regular visits or phone calls when you can’t visit. Get to know the staff who cares for your loved one and work with the ombudsman should any concerns arise about your loved one’s care.
Many older adults and caregivers worry about the cost of medical care. These expenses can use up a significant part of a family’s monthly income, even those who thought they had saved enough.
How your loved one pays for their long-term care in a nursing home depends on their financial situation and the types of services they require. They may rely on a variety of payment sources, including personal funds or a government-funded option: Medicare or Medicaid.
If you’re counting on Medicare or Medicaid to pay for your loved one’s nursing home, coverage under these programs is limited with strict qualifications, but you can learn more by contacting your local Social Security Office.
• At $6,000 to $10,000 a month on average, nursing homes are expensive, there’s no doubt about that. You will want to do your homework when looking for a place for your loved one.
• National Nursing Home Compare has the best data to help you decide if the facility provides quality care: https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html? To start your search, type your ZIP code here in the Nursing Home Compare Website to find nursing homes in your area. You’ll see the government’s star ratings for nursing home quality. Star ratings evaluate the three areas including Annual Health Inspections done by the In-State Health Department, Staffing of Registered Nurses alone and Certified Nursing Assistants with Registered and Licensed Nurses as a ratio to number of residents; as well as the quality measures that determine the overall quality care provided, such as number of residents that have pressure sores or pain.
Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director at Benedictine Living Community — Wahpeton.
