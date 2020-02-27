Almost every parent can relate to the hassle of carrying around a car seat multiple times a day. This can be one of the most convenient ways to carry around your newest addition, but are you carrying it correctly?
Did you know the average car seat can weigh anywhere between 10 and 20 pounds? Now place your little one in there and you have quite the load to carry! Doing this multiple times a day for over a period of time can cause strain on one’s body; specifically arms, back, and hips.
In general, the majority of people pick up the car seat bending at the waist and looping it through their arms causing increased tension on the back and increased strain on the arm and shoulder carrying the weight of the carseat.
Carrying the car seat with one hand can cause the most harm to one persons’ body. The further one carries the carseat away from their torso, the more strain it causes on your joints and muscles as it is distributing uneven weight. This would be equivalent to carrying an average car tire with one hand.
So what is the correct way to carry a car seat you may ask? If picking the car seat up from a lower surface, such as the floor, it is best to kneel or squat close to the car seat vs bending at the waist. Bending at the waist puts excess strain on your back. Instead use your legs, as you are then using three out of four of the biggest muscle groups of the human body which are the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, and quadriceps which will decrease use and strain on the lower back.
Next, loop your arm under the handle and instead of keeping your palm up, turn your palm downward and support the weight of the car seat. By doing this, you are holding the car seat closer to your body which more evenly distributes the weight, causing less strain on the muscles and joints. Another method is to carry the car seat with two hands in front of the body versus one as this will also distribute weight more evenly and help maintain correct posture and less strain.
There are other options as well if one doesn’t need to carry around a car seat all the time. Ergonomic baby carriers are one solution and often times can be adjusted as the baby grows. Again, this helps distributes weight more evenly and takes the excess strain off the lower back, shoulders, hips, and arms. A baby carrier can be beneficial if one is walking for longer distances, or the use of a stroller may work as well.
Bringing home a new addition to the family is an exciting time and while you are busy adjusting to a new lifestyle, don’t forget to take care of your body as well while carrying your little one around! Using these techniques will prevent injuries, decrease strain, and improve posture. I myself as a new mom-to-be have purchased an ergonomic baby carrier and will be using the above techniques when our newest addition arrives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.