As you may know, the body goes through many changes when pregnancy begins and throughout the duration of the pregnancy. This includes changes in the musculoskeletal system. Some common musculoskeletal aches and pains women experience during pregnancy include pelvic girdle pain (PGP) and pregnancy-related low back pain (PLBP). PGP is pain that arises in the joints of the pelvis, buttocks, groin, and tailbone and PLBP is pain that arises in the lumbar region between the ribs and buttocks, and may extend to the lower leg, foot and ankle. This pain can create functional limitations such as sleep disturbance and up to one-third of women discontinuing at least one daily task due to the pain.
PGP and PLBP is reported in 70-86 percent of women in the U.S. and European countries. However, U.S. women are the LEAST likely to get treated-only 24 percent seek treatment and only 32 percent report PGP or PLBP to their health care providers. Pain can persist at three months postpartum and may develop into a chronic issue, and will not just go away after giving birth necessarily. Of those that seek treatment, up to 87 percent report a positive effect.
TIP: Contact provider if pain is severe or lasts more than two weeks!
Pregnancy also creates specific stresses to the pelvic floor and abdominal wall musculature, that may require and benefit from a physical therapy examination and treatment. Diastasis rectus abdominis (DRA) is a widening of the fibrous tissue between the rectus abdominis muscles. About 30 percent of women have DRA by the second trimester of pregnancy, and 66-100 percent have DRA by the end of the third trimester. This can also persist into the postpartum period, with nearly 30 percent of women still experiencing DRA and related symptoms at one year postpartum. DRA is a concern for many women, but it is considered a functional occurrence in order to allow the abdominal wall to stretch for the growing fetus. The literature shows support for abdominal and core exercise in helping reduce pain, disability and symptoms related to DRA.
Pelvic floor muscles can be underactive (weak), overactive (tense) or have a lack of awareness making contraction and relaxation of pelvic floor muscles difficult. Completing kegels is not always the best route to help with symptoms of incontinence (leaking). In fact, completing kegels can be the worst thing for an overactive bladder, and may make symptoms of both bladder and bowel incontinence worse, or increase pelvic pain symptoms.
Physical therapy can also be a beneficial resource for preparing for labor and birth around 36-40 weeks of pregnancy. Your PT can assist with education on self-perineal massage that has been linked to less pelvic floor muscle and sphincter damage, requiring less suture repair and less pain overall. Physical therapy can also help with increasing flexibility and going over birth and labor positions, as labor requires conditioning of the body to engage in prolonged positions.
If you experience any pelvic pain, low back pain, incontinence or other pelvic floor symptoms, or are concerned with diastasis recti or deep core muscle retraining, schedule an evaluation today! Please call OSPTI in Breckenridge at (218) 641-7725 or in Fergus Falls at (218) 998-2980.
Tiffany Blinn is a physical therapist with OSPTI.
