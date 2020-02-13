Did you know there is a vaccine to prevent cancer? The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can prevent viruses that cause infection of the skin and mucous membranes of various areas of the body that can lead to cancer.
Approximately 79 million Americans are currently infected with HPV, and about 14 million more become infected each year. Every year more than 4,000 women will die from cervical cancer that may be prevented with this vaccine. Men are also affected; an estimated 11,500 HPV associated cancers occur in men every year.
At the age of 11 we recommend your child be vaccinated to help prevent them from getting HPV related cancer. It is a safe and effective way to protect your child. Discuss HPV vaccine with your provider or schedule your child’s nurse visit today.
Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton will have a Catch-up Immunization Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
You can call ahead to schedule an appointment with a nurse or just walk in to get your children up to date on their recommended vaccines.
