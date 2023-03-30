In-home health care a great option in current times

Health care provided in people’s homes has become increasingly important during this time of coronavirus, as a way to keep individuals healthy and comfortable in their own homes and out of hospitals.
Let’s take a look at what home health care is and who might benefit.
Home Health Care includes medical and personal services provided in the privacy and comfort of your own home by direct care workers such as home health aides, registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists. An array of services are available, focused on individual well-being and matching needs to resources.
Some of these include:
• Skilled nursing care – having the peace of mind of a licensed nurse checking in, monitoring vitals, helping with medication administration and more.
• Home health aide – providing personal care such as bathing, grooming and exercise.
• Homemaker and companion services – assisting with housekeeping, cooking, cleaning and laundry. Companions accompany you out to eat, running errands and more.
• Therapy and rehabilitation such as physical, occupational and speech therapy, which help improve quality of life, mobility, strength and independence.
Home care is a great option for:
• older adults who may not be ready to move into a nursing home but have health or mobility challenges or need extra help around the house;
• people with underlying medical conditions who may now be less inclined to go outside the home for care;
• those who have completed a hospital stay and need additional support upon returning home; and
• caregivers who are struggling to care by themselves for a loved one at home.
Some of the benefits of having home health are:
• home health is among the most cost-effective health care delivery offered as there are no room and board costs compared to in-patient settings like nursing home and rehabilitation centers;
• home health offers individualized services that are tailored to the client’s health care needs;
• home health promotes healing in the comfort of the client’s home and reinforces family and friend support.
Home care agencies have the experience, knowledge, training, resources, and licensure to ensure that their employees are thoroughly trained in all services performed, including diligent infection control, falls prevention, emergency preparation and personal care tasks. This ensures home health clients are well taken care of in their own home.
In-home care gives families the confidence and peace knowing their loved ones are comfortable at home and receiving professional, compassionate, and personalized care.
Tessa Stroehl, is the RN director of Benedictine Living Home Health