In-home health care offers comfort and convenience
Health care provided in people’s homes has become increasingly important as a way to keep individuals healthy and comfortable in their home and out of the hospital. Home care can help promote healing and well-being, as some studies show people recover faster in the comfort of their own home.

As we celebrate National Home Care Month in November, let’s take a look at what home health care is and who might benefit.



Tessa Stroehl, RN, is Director of Benedictine Living Home Health.

