In-home health care offers comfort and convenience

Health care provided in people’s homes has become increasingly important as a way to keep individuals healthy and comfortable in their home and out of the hospital. Home care can help promote healing and well-being, as some studies show people recover faster in the comfort of their own home.
As we celebrate National Home Care Month in November, let’s take a look at what home health care is and who might benefit.
Home Health Care includes medical and personal services provided in the privacy, convenience and comfort of your own home, whether it be a house, apartment, condo, or independent or assisted living community. Whether you are returning home from a hospital visit or short-term rehabilitation stay, recovering from a fall or illness, or having a decline while still living at home, home health care can help.
Home health care staff include home health aides, registered nurses, and physical, speech and occupational therapists. An array of services are available, including:
• Skilled nursing care – having the peace of mind of a licensed nurse checking in, monitoring vitals, helping with medication administration, and more.
• Home health aide – providing personal care such as bathing, grooming and exercise.
• Homemaker and companion services – assisting with housekeeping, cooking, cleaning and laundry. Companions can accompany you out to eat, running errands, and more.
• Therapy and rehabilitation such as physical, occupational and speech therapy, which help improve quality of life, mobility, strength and independence.
Home care is a great option for:
- older adults who may not be ready to move into a nursing home or assisted living but have health or mobility challenges or need extra help around the house;
- those who have completed a hospital stay and need additional support upon returning home;
- people with underlying medical conditions who are less inclined to go outside the home for care;
- caregivers who are struggling to care by themselves for a loved one at home;
- adults who want to receive care or services in the comfort of their home and avoid traveling outside during inclement weather.
In-Home Health Care Offers Comfort and Convenience Most of our home care services are available to anyone, and we are proud to serve our veterans. A referral is needed. We accept many insurance and private pay options, and are Medicare certified. Medicaid pays for many services and all Medicare beneficiaries can receive home healthcare benefits. Home care staff are dedicated to helping you stay in your home and have extensive experience caring for older adults with a variety of needs. Home care staff can also utilize phone and video calls with clients in place of in-person visits, if preferred.
Tessa Stroehl, RN, is Director of Benedictine Living Home Health.
