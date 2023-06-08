WAHPETON – Quit Week is back in North Dakota to encourage commercial tobacco and alternative nicotine product users to make June 11-17 their time to be Tobacco Free in 2023.

For the fourth straight year, It’s Quitting Time. Partners from Tobacco Free North Dakota and North Dakota local public health units encourage all cigarette, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarette or vape product users in North Dakota to set a quit date.



Tags