Glaucoma is an eye disease that gradually steals vision without warning in most cases.
It is more common in people over 60, but can affect people of any age. It causes damage to the optic nerve in the eye. This structure is responsible for sending images to the brain from the eye.
Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness. Around 3 million Americans have glaucoma, with this number expected to rise to over 4.2 million by 2030 according to the National Eye Institute. It is a silent or “sneaky thief of sight,” since most forms have no symptoms.
This is why 40-50 percent of people with glaucoma do not know they have it. Risk factors for glaucoma include a family history of glaucoma, diabetes, nearsightedness, being age 60 and older or being a person of African, Asian or Hispanic descent.
The best way to protect your eyes from glaucoma is to have a comprehensive dilated eye exam. This exam includes a detailed examination of the optic nerve along with eye pressure measurement.
Additional testing including visual fields, OCT scans and corneal thickness measurement may be needed when glaucoma is suspected. Treatments for glaucoma involve lowering eye pressure usually with eye drops but laser and surgical options are also available.
If you have any questions regarding glaucoma or would like to schedule an appointment, please call Sanford Wahpeton Eye Services at 701-642-7057.
