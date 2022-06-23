June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, an opportunity to look at the growing prevalence of dementia among older adults, signs to look for, and resources available to help, including a new dashboard launched by the state of North Dakota last month.
According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease today. It is a leading cause of death in the United States. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is projected to reach nearly 13 million by 2050.
North Dakota has the fourth-highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the country, at 52.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to North Dakota Health Department. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease has increased by 90% in North Dakota, according to North Dakota Vital Records, 2020.
What is dementia?
Dementia is a brain and memory disorder that seriously affects a person’s lifestyle and behavior, including difficulty doing familiar tasks such as cooking, driving and paying bills on time. There may be a change in personality, problems with language or forgetting common words, disorientation, or frequently getting lost.
Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia among older people. It involves the part of the brain that controls thought, memory and language. The disease usually begins after age 60 and can be progressive and degenerative. Risk goes up with age, and nearly half of those over 85 have symptoms. Scientists have discovered that in people with AD, nerve cells die in the areas of the brain relating to memory, which affects cognitive functioning and lowers levels of the chemicals that carry messages back and forth between nerve cells. Research hasn’t fully disclosed the causes of AD. Couples often cover for one another, and when family members visit loved ones only on holidays and special occasions, it’s easy to miss the changes.
Knowing what to look for
Signs to watch for in your loved one that may indicate cognitive changes include:
• Problems with walking, talking, eating, dressing, and managing medications
• Unkempt appearance
• Changes in bathing or grooming
• Stacks of mail or unpaid bills lying around
• Changes in or loss of appetite
• Lack of interest in friends or activities
• Curtains drawn all the time
• Loss of reasoning skills or short-term memory
• Forgetting how to do simple things
• Depression
• Abuse of alcohol
• Wandering
• Incontinence
• Sleeplessness
Experts suggest you seek help, but not jump to conclusions. If several of these things are going on with your loved one, consider making an appointment and talking with their doctor to see if medications or a medical condition could be causing the unusual behavior. Cognitive changes may also be caused by stress, depression, nutritional deficiencies, Parkinson’s disease or other conditions. When help is clearly needed, go with your loved one to seek a professional evaluation.
Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, and other cognitive impairments often rob individuals of meaningful participation in preferred activities and limit their ability to do basic daily functions independently. Benedictine focuses on the individual’s unique abilities and what is meaningful to them, and then adjusts their approaches as caregivers to support residents in their daily activities.
Additionally, in May 2022, North Dakota’s Health Department unveiled a new online Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard, which promotes awareness and education related to Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementias, as well as provides a variety of relevant statistics and information on the state’s plan to address the condition. The plan was developed as a partnership between the Health Department’s Division of Health Promotion and the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health. It can be accessed at at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia.
Further information is available online at:
• alzheimers.org, Alzheimer’s Disease Education & Referral (ADEAR) Center
• alzfdn.org, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
• alfa.org, Assisted Living Federation of America
• benedictineliving.org, Benedictine Senior Living and Heath Care Services
• seniorresource.com, The “E-cyclopedia” of housing options and information for retirement, finance, insurance and care
Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community, Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.