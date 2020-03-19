Tobacco users in North Dakota are encouraged to Take Down Tobacco on March 18, 2020, by making it their day to quit using tobacco.
Previously known as Kick Butts Day, Take Down Tobacco Day is recognized annually across the country to encourage tobacco users to seek help in quitting tobacco. Richland County Health Department and NDQuits, North Dakota’s tobacco cessation program, are aiding the effort by providing practical tools and educational resources to help anyone who wants to quit.
A quit plan is the best way to improve a tobacco user’s odds at success. A quit plan includes setting a quit date, like Take Down Tobacco Day, along with removing tobacco products and triggers from the home and work environment, and replacing those items with healthy foods, stress-relieving aids, and reminders of why they chose to start living tobacco-free. Informing loved ones can also be very beneficial for additional support and motivation throughout the quitting process.
The resources available through Richland County Health Department and NDQuits provide additional support in the form of personal coaching and nicotine replacement therapy medication. Free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges are provided to qualified enrollees.
“Don’t let the thought of quitting be overwhelming. Richland County Health Department has the resources that you need to develop a quit plan and stay quit for good,” said Tessa Johnson, community prevention specialist with the Richland County Health Department. We encourage North Dakotans to get help and they can start on Take Down Tobacco Day. You aren’t alone in the quitting process, we’re here to help!”
Despite declining tobacco use rates in North Dakota, 19.1 percent of adults in the state still smoke. According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, smoking causes 1,000 deaths each year in the state, and contributes to about $326 million in annual healthcare. Tobacco is still a problem in North Dakota. Richland County Health and NDQuits are committed to reducing the toll tobacco has on our state.
#TakeDownTobacco, starting by making today your quit day! Join others all across the country that are quitting today for good.
To learn about resources available to quit tobacco, contact Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735 or www.nquits.health.nd.gov.
