Glasses have come a long way over the years. The use of computers in designing lenses has increased.
They have allowed lenses to become thinner, lighter with better performance than those made previously.
But how do they do it? One of the tricks is making them with a unique shape specialized for your vision.
A typical lens has a round shape as if it was carved from a giant round ball. But a non-sphere shaped lens (also called aspheric) has a curve that flattens toward the edge of the lens.
This shape better mimics the shape of the eye. It gives better vision when the wearer looks through the edge of the lens, or what we call better edge-to-edge clarity. The shape is unique to your prescription and the type of frame the lens is made for.
Digital technology and lenses have gone even a step further. Computerized measuring systems at the optical where you order glasses can now give the lab information about the wearer’s posture and head movements for further customization.
