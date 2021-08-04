Francine Arneson, M.D. and Kyle Arneson, M.D., Ph.D. are contributing Prairie Doc® columnists. They practice palliative medicine and radiation oncology, respectively, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Francine is the featured guest on the show this week. For free and easy access to the entire Prairie Doc® library, visit www.prairiedoc.org and follow Prairie Doc® on Facebook featuring On Call with the Prairie Doc® a medical Q&A show streaming on Facebook most Thursdays at 7 p.m. central.